Supreme Court Declines Immediate Shift to Computer-Based Test for June 21 Re-Exam of NEET UG

The Supreme Court of India today addressed a petition demanding an immediate transition from the traditional pen-and-paper format to a secure Computer-Based Test (CBT) framework for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam.

Filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, the plea urges a swift overhaul of the medical entrance test's infrastructure to prevent future security lapses.

Urging a Digital Shift for the June 21 Re-Test

The petitioner specifically requested that the digital CBT system be implemented in time for the upcoming re-test scheduled for June 21, 2026. Calling for the strict enforcement of the Radhakrishnan panel's recommendations, the petition argues for a modern approach to exam security. It suggests that question papers be transmitted digitally via encrypted links and printed locally just 30 to 60 minutes before the exam begins—a move intended to entirely eliminate physical transportation risks and secure room leaks.

However, the Supreme Court took a cautious stance regarding an immediate intervention. Reacting to the plea, the Bench stated:

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"We have dismissed similar petitions. we will keep it pending...let it come up after vacations with other pending petitions."

Supreme Court Cites Pressure on Exam Organizers

Supreme Court advocate Satyam Singh Rajpoot appeared on behalf of MP Sudhakar Singh, reiterating the urgent need for computer-based exams over the existing offline mode. Despite his arguments, Justice Narasimha declined to grant immediate relief, highlighting the immense strain already placed on the system.

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"We have dismissed similar petitions. we will keep it pending...let it come up after vacations with other pending petitions. See for now there is no question..you know what kind of problems we are facing ..exam got cancelled now exam being re-held ..imagine the pressure they are in. We shall hear with other petitions on July 27," Justice Narasimha stated.

The Ongoing Debate Over NEET Format

Historically, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has always conducted the NEET UG exam in an offline, pen-and-paper mode. Following widespread allegations of a paper leak in 2024, experts heavily recommended shifting the national exam to a multi-phase online format. However, the NTA did not adopt the recommendation at the time.

The push for digitalization recently gained official backing. In a press briefing held on May 15, 2026, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the Ministry is actively aiming to conduct the exam in an online format starting next year.