Supreme Court Dismisses Plea For Recalling TN Governor Over Assembly Walkout

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking directions to recall Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for walking out of the legislative assembly without delivering the customary address.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar was hearing a plea filed by C R Jaya Sukin who alleged that the Governor "violated the entire Constitution" and "insulted the people of Tamil Nadu" by abruptly leaving the Assembly session.

The governor on January 6 exited the assembly session without delivering the customary address, reportedly in protest against the Tamil Nadu state anthem being played instead of the national anthem at the start of the proceedings.

The governor called it "disrespect" to the Constitution and the national anthem.

The petitioner sought directions to the President of India to recall the Governor, citing Article 156 of the Constitution, which states that a Governor holds office at the pleasure of the President.

The bench said the plea was beyond the court’s jurisdiction.

"We cannot grant that prayer. We are also bound by the Constitution," the CJI said.