Supreme Court Grants Permanent Commission To Women Short Service Commission Officers

New Delhi: In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday granted permanent commission to women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers, invoking its extraordinary powers to ensure “complete justice” and reinforce gender equality within the armed forces.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N. Kotiswar Singh, delivered the verdict on a batch of pleas filed by women officers who had challenged the denial of permanent commission despite years of service.

The top court ruled that women SSC officers who were considered for permanent commission in selection boards held between 2019 and 2021 will be deemed to have completed the required 20 years of service. This entitles them to pension and other consequential benefits, though arrears of pay will not be included.

The court also clarified that permanent commissions and promotions already granted through earlier selection boards will remain undisturbed, ensuring administrative continuity and protecting career progressions.

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Significantly, the apex court exercised its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to bridge gaps in implementation and provide relief to affected officers, emphasizing that technicalities should not override substantive justice.

The verdict comes amid long-standing allegations of discrimination by women officers, who argued they were denied equal opportunities compared to their male counterparts despite serving in key operations and fulfilling the same responsibilities.

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The ruling builds on earlier judgments, including the landmark 2020 decision that recognised women officers’ right to permanent commission and command roles in non-combat streams, marking a continued push towards gender parity in the armed forces.