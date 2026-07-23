Supreme Court Lawyers Recite Preamble in 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' Campaign

New Delhi: A large group of advocates gathered on the lawns of the Supreme Court on Thursday during the court’s lunch recess to collectively recite the Preamble to the Constitution, reaffirming their commitment to the core values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

The event was organised as part of the “Save Democracy, Save Constitution” campaign, set against the backdrop of ongoing student protests in the national capital and the police response to them. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising and Dr S Muralidhar led the recitation, which drew significant participation from both senior and young members of the Supreme Court Bar.

Supreme Court Bar Association President Senior Advocate Vikas Singh was also present. Other prominent participants included Senior Advocates Anand Grover, Anjana Prakash, Sanjay Ghose, Shadan Farasat, Arundhati Katju, Mahalakshmi Pavani, Nandita Rao, P.V. Surendranath, Manali Singhal, Sangeetha Bharti, PV Dinesh, and Jayant Thakur, along with Advocate Vrinda Grover and several other lawyers.

Many participants carried Indian national flags and pocket copies of the Constitution, creating a powerful visual of unity as they read aloud the Preamble together.

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The gathering comes days after dramatic scenes unfolded at Jantar Mantar, where police used force, including a lathicharge, to disperse students protesting over multiple instances of examination paper leaks. The students have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In separate statements, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA), and nearly 650 advocates have strongly condemned the police action against the students and called for an independent and impartial investigation into the incidents.

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