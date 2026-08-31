Supreme Court Refuses Plea Seeking Ethanol Content Disclosure On Petrol Bills, Pumps

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking mandatory disclosure of the exact percentage of ethanol blended in petrol at fuel stations, including on dispensing nozzles and fuel bills. The court, however, granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the concerned High Court with the grievance.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale was hearing a petition filed by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami, who sought directions to the Centre and oil marketing companies to prominently display the ethanol content of petrol being dispensed at every fuel station.

The petitioner argued that consumers have a right to know the composition of the fuel they purchase. During the hearing, Goswami pointed to a petrol receipt and told the court, “See the receipt, there is no mention of ethanol. I have the right to know.”

The plea sought mandatory and uniform labelling of the exact ethanol percentage on every petrol dispensing nozzle. It also sought directions requiring the percentage of ethanol to be clearly mentioned on every fuel invoice, bill or receipt.

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Goswami further sought that oil marketing companies publish the ethanol percentage available at individual retail outlets on their official websites and mobile applications, making the information publicly searchable.

What Was Sought in the E20 Petition?

The petition went beyond labelling requirements and sought a publicly accessible, vehicle-wise compatibility database. The database was proposed to provide information based on the vehicle manufacturer, model, engine type and year of manufacture, indicating the suitability of different ethanol blends.

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The petitioner also sought a transparent transition framework for older or non-compatible vehicles, including consideration of making lower-ethanol petrol available wherever technically, economically and logistically feasible.

Another major prayer was for the constitution of an independent expert committee comprising representatives from the Petroleum Ministry, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Bureau of Indian Standards, ARAI/ICAT, consumer organisations, automobile engineers, fuel technologists and environmental and public-health experts.

The proposed committee was asked to examine the real-world compatibility of E20 petrol with India's existing vehicle fleet, its impact on fuel efficiency, engine life and maintenance costs, as well as possible warranty and insurance implications. It was also asked to assess environmental concerns, including emissions and water consumption linked to ethanol production, along with food-security concerns.

The plea additionally sought disclosure of government policy files, technical studies, compatibility reports, safety standards and consumer advisories related to the rollout of E20 petrol.

During Monday's hearing, Attorney General R Venkatramani, appearing for the Centre, objected to the manner in which the plea was pursued. He questioned whether the petitioner was effectively seeking to make the government answerable to him. Goswami responded that the demand concerned the rights of citizens and was not for his personal benefit.

The Attorney General also described the petition as a “proxy petition” and pointed out that the Supreme Court had dismissed a similar plea last year.