'Don't Waste Our Time': Supreme Court Snubs Urgent Plea On CJP Protest Crackdown; CJI Says 'Don't Have Time To Watch Videos'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to allow an urgent listing of a petition challenging alleged Delhi Police action against student protesters.

The demonstrations, organised under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following widespread allegations surrounding exam paper leaks.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant firmly dismissed the lawyer’s request for immediate intervention. When counsel mentioned the matter seeking an expedited hearing, the CJI cut the argument short, remarking: "Don't waste our time, and don't waste your time."

The petition highlighted critical concerns regarding the administration of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), structural reforms within the National Testing Agency (NTA), and alleged police violence against demonstrating students.

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When the lawyer urged the court to examine video footage depicting alleged police excesses, the CJI expressed unwillingness to review the media, stating: "We are not interested in videos; we don't have time to watch."

The apex court's refusal follows a similar ruling by the Delhi High Court a day earlier. Rejecting a plea seeking urgent judicial intervention over the same crackdown, the High Court bench had orally remarked, "Don't drag the Court into this."

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