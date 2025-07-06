SC Admin Seeks Removal of Ex-CJI Chandrachud From Official Residence; Former CJI Explains Delay

New Delhi: The Supreme Court administration has formally requested the Union government to take back the official residence of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from former CJI Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, who has reportedly stayed beyond the allowed period.

The official residence in question is Bungalow No. 5 on Krishna Menon Marg, Lutyens’ Delhi. This bungalow is traditionally reserved for the sitting Chief Justice of India. Justice Chandrachud served as the 50th CJI from November 2022 to November 2024. Since his retirement, he has continued to live in the bungalow despite the end of his permissible stay.

The current CJI, Justice Bhushan R. Gavai, who took office in May 2025, has chosen not to move into this official accommodation, preferring to stay in his previously allotted residence. Similarly, the 51st CJI, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who served between Justice Chandrachud and Justice Gavai, also opted not to occupy the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow.

On July 1, the Supreme Court administration wrote to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), asking for immediate possession of Bungalow No. 5, Krishna Menon Marg.

The letter states that the permission granted to Justice Chandrachud to stay there expired on May 31, 2025. Additionally, the six-month period allowed under Rule 3B of the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022, expired on May 10, 2025.

The communication reads,“I am to request you to take the possession of Bungalow No. 5, Krishna Menon Marg, from Hon’ble Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud without any further delay as not only the permission that was granted for retention... has expired on 31st May, 2025, but also the period of six months provided in Rule 3B of the 2022 Rules has expired on 10th May, 2025.”

The letter also notes that the continued stay was allowed only due to “special circumstances” and that no further extensions would be granted.

Justice Chandrachud’s Response

Justice Chandrachud explained that his delay in vacating the bungalow is due to personal reasons, particularly the special needs of his two daughters. He said,

“I have two daughters with special needs, which is why it has taken me some time to look for a house appropriate for their needs. My daughters have severe comorbidities and genetic problems – particularly nemaline myopathy, for which they are being treated by specialists at AIIMS.”

He further clarified,“I have already been allotted an accommodation by the government on rent and that house is currently under renovation because it was shut for the last at least two years. I informed the Supreme Court about this allotment, making it clear I will shift the very next day that the house is ready.”

Justice Chandrachud also acknowledged the responsibilities of his former office and assured that the issue would be resolved soon,

“It is a matter of just a few days and I will shift… I have occupied the highest judicial office and I am completely cognisant of my responsibilities.”

Rule 3B of the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022, allows a retired Chief Justice to retain a Type VII bungalow (a level below the official CJI residence) for up to six months post-retirement. Justice Chandrachud’s retention of the Type VIII bungalow at Krishna Menon Marg went beyond this period.