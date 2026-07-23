Supreme Court Sets Aside Bail Granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi in Honeymoon Murder Case
A bench of the Supreme Court passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the Meghalaya government challenging the relief previously extended to the accused.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has set aside the bail granted to her in connection with the high-profile murder of her husband, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon. The apex court has directed Raghuvanshi to surrender before the police within three weeks.
A bench of the Supreme Court passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the Meghalaya government challenging the relief previously extended to the accused.
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The state government had strongly opposed the bail, contending that the lower courts erred in releasing the prime accused in what prosecution lawyers described as a cold-blooded, pre-planned murder.
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