Supreme Court Slams 'Airfare Loot' During Festive Seasons; Centre Promises High-Level Review

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday expressed "serious concern" over the steep hike in airfares and additional charges imposed by private airlines during festive seasons and holidays. Terming the practice as "exploitative," the court has directed the Central Government to examine the issue at the highest level.

'Matter of Serious Concern': SC

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta made these observations while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking regulatory guidelines to curb unpredictable airfare fluctuations.

The court emphasized that the matter is critical enough to be heard under Article 32 of the Constitution, which deals with the enforcement of fundamental rights.

"This is a very serious concern. Otherwise, we don’t entertain Article 32 petitions [on such matters]," the bench remarked.

Govt Stand: ‘Looking Into It at the Highest Level’

Representing the Central Government, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Kaushik informed the court that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is actively discussing the issue.

The Solicitor General has already convened meetings to address the surge pricing. The government requested four weeks to file a comprehensive counter-affidavit.

The court noted that the Ministry might constitute a committee to take a final decision after deliberating with stakeholders.

Key Arguments from the Petition

The PIL, filed by social activist S. Laxminarayanan, argues that air travel has evolved from a luxury into an essential service.

-For millions, flying is the only option during medical emergencies, festivals, or when rail and road networks are unavailable.

-The plea highlighted that airlines use opaque, algorithm-driven dynamic pricing that causes fares to triple on routes like Delhi-Prayagraj or Delhi-Jodhpur during peak periods.