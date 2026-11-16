Supreme Court Suspends Life Sentence, Grants Bail To Two Convicts In Bilkis Bano Gang Rape Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case and granted them bail. The development comes as the court considers the pleas filed by the convicts seeking suspension of their sentences.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on October 28. The two convicts, identified as Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, will be released on bail subject to terms and conditions determined by the trial court.

The bench cited the fact that both men had spent more than 17 years in prison. It also noted that one of the convicts, Joshi, suffers from a severe physical handicap. The court observed that certain questions of fact and law were still required to be examined in their appeals.

The two men had challenged the Bombay High Court's 2017 order that upheld their conviction and life sentences. Their lawyers argued that they had been arrested nearly three years after the incident but had already spent over 17 years behind bars.

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The court also took note of the fact that one of the appellants had not been named in the first information report (FIR) and was implicated in the case nearly three years later.

The prosecution opposed their release, citing the seriousness of the offences, including gangrape and murder. Additional Solicitor General Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare argued that the gravity of the crimes and the evidence considered by the lower courts were relevant factors while deciding the bail pleas.

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The two men were among the 11 people convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case. Bilkis Bano was gangraped during the Gujarat riots in March 2002, when she was pregnant. Seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were also murdered.

In 2008, a special CBI court in Mumbai convicted all 11 accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The trial had been shifted from Gujarat to Maharashtra in 2004 following concerns over the fairness of proceedings.

In August 2022, the Gujarat government granted remission to all 11 convicts, resulting in their premature release from prison. The decision triggered widespread criticism, with Bilkis Bano challenging the remission orders before the Supreme Court.

In January 2024, the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat government's remission decision, holding that the state did not have the authority to grant the relief. The court directed the 11 convicts to surrender and return to prison.

The latest order granting bail to Joshi and Modhiya comes while their appeals against the convictions and life sentences remain pending before the Supreme Court.