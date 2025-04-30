Supreme Court To Hear PIL On Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on May 1, seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack. The petitioner sought directions to the central government and the government of the Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the protection of tourists in Kashmir. The plea was filed before the Apex Court after the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22 leaving 26 dead and a few others injured.

The plea has been filed by Mohammad Junaid, a resident of Kashmir, along with Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar. The top court has decided to hear the plea on May 1.

According to information, the petitioners have urged the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter, citing concerns about the safety and security of tourists in Kashmir. They have also urged a direction for a thorough investigation into the barbaric attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives and injuries to several tourists.

The petitioners stated that the SC's intervention into the matter can help to bring about a sense of closure for the families of the victims and provide a measure of reassurance to the public.

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

The April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, left the entire world shocked and anxious. According to reports, on the fateful day, a group of terrorists linked to Pakistan -based terror group, opened fire at the tourists and shot them from a point blank range killing 26 of them. Following the massacre the terrorists left the site leaving people screaming and running to save themselves.

Several videos and photos of the incident also surfaced on social media describing the extent of cruelty and inhuman act with the tourists.

Following the attack, the government has taken several steps to ensure the safety and security of tourists in Kashmir apart from stern action against terror state Pakistan. However, the petitioners have raised concerns about the adequacy of these measures and the need for further action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Reportedly, the matter is listed before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.