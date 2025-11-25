Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Christian Soldier, Calls Him ‘Misfit’ for Refusing to Enter Gurdwara

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the termination of Christian soldier Lieutenant Samuel Kamalesan from the Army, slamming the officer for refusing to enter a gurdwara and labelling his conduct as a serious act of indiscipline.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said Lieutenant Kamalesan's behaviour proved he was a “misfit” in the armed forces. The court observed that personal religious beliefs cannot override military discipline or lawful commands.

“Your pastor may counsel you, but you cannot have your private understanding of what your religion permits. That too, in uniform,” Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, rejecting Kamalesan’s justification that his Christian faith prevented him from entering the sanctum of the gurdwara.

The Bench added that unquestioned obedience is essential for maintaining unity in a military unit, stressing that religious freedom does not empower soldiers to defy lawful orders.

Defence Claims it was a one-time incident

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan representing the Christian soldier, said the army had taken an extreme step for what he described as a “single infraction”.

He maintained that Lieutenant Kamalesan respected all faiths and participated in festivals such as Holi and Diwali, but entering the sanctum went against his monotheistic beliefs.

Sankaranarayanan told the court that the religious facility at the unit was not a sarva dharma sthal, a common space for all religions, but specifically a gurdwara.

He said Kamalesan had expressed willingness to participate in all activities outside the sanctum. “He told them he would do everything else, but stepping inside the sanctorum was against his faith,” he argued, adding that only one superior officer had objected.

He further said the Constitution protects individual religious identity even in the armed forces. “By joining the Army, one does not lose one's religious identity,” he submitted. The top court, however, rejected the argument that religious freedom justified insubordination, asserting that discipline stands above personal beliefs within the military framework.