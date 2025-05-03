Supriya Sule Slams Air India Over Repeated Flight Delays, Seeks Minister's Intervention

Updated May 3rd 2025, 11:07 IST
New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has criticised Air India for delaying her flight by over an hour and called for immediate intervention from the Civil Aviation Minister.
Taking to social media platform X, Sule expressed frustration over the delay, stating that the situation has left passengers stranded and distressed at Delhi Airport.
"At Delhi Airport, experiencing yet another delay by Air India. Flight was scheduled for 10:30 PM, delayed to 11:30 PM, and now further pushed to 11:45 PM. Passengers are stranded and visibly distressed. This isn’t an isolated case—it’s becoming a troubling norm. Urging the Hon’ble Civil Aviation Minister to intervene without delay," she posted.
Sule also demanded strict action against the airline, pointing out that such delays are no longer rare occurrences but have become a frequent issue impacting air travellers across the country.
The Civil Aviation Ministry has not responded publicly to the post at the time of this report.
Published May 3rd 2025, 11:07 IST