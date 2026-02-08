Surajkund Mela Horror: Police Medal Awardee Inspector Jagdish Loses Life, Retirement was in March

Faridabad: A tragic accident at the Surajkund Mela claimed the life of Inspector Jagdish, a Police Medal awardee, after a swing ride malfunctioned on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 6:00 pm when the ride suffered a technical fault, leaving several visitors injured.

Inspector Jagdish, who was on duty at the mela, immediately stepped in to initiate rescue operations after the accident. Displaying exceptional courage and presence of mind, he prioritised the safety of visitors amid risky conditions. However, he sustained serious injuries during the rescue effort and later succumbed to them while undergoing treatment.

Officer to retire in March

Inspector Jagdish was a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh. Born on March 5, 1968, he was deployed from police lines in Palwal for Surajkund Mela duty on January 31, 2026. Known in the department for his discipline and commitment to duty, he was scheduled to retire in March this year.

DGP calls loss irreparable, pays tribute

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal expressed deep sorrow over the incident and described Inspector Jagdish’s death as an irreparable loss to the police department. He said the officer demonstrated outstanding dedication, courage, and human sensitivity by putting public safety above his own life.

The DGP said Inspector Jagdish’s prompt action saved several lives and reflected the highest traditions of police service. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

The DGP announced that Inspector Jagdish’s family will receive Rs 1 crore under the departmental policy, along with other entitled benefits. He assured that the Haryana Police will provide all possible assistance to the family during this difficult period.

He also instructed concerned authorities to ensure there is no lapse in the treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy and complete recovery.

Injured undergoing treatment