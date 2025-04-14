WATCH: MoS Harsh Sanghavi Rushes to Rescue as Fire Engulfs Surat Residential Building, Wins Hearts

Surat: After a massive fire broke out at the Happy Excellencia residential complex in Gujarat’s Surat, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi was seen rushing to the aid of residents. Lauding the efforts by the firefighting team, Sanghavi praised the fire brigade team's quick response, which helped control the massive blaze.

The blaze, which reportedly broke out on the eighth floor of an apartment around 7:45 AM on Friday, quickly spread to neighbouring floors, engulfing three levels of the high-rise in thick smoke and flames. Panic gripped the building as residents rushed for a chaotic evacuation. The fire was doused off with the help of Surat Fire Brigade, which deployed 10 fire engines from five different fire stations.

As per reports, the fire was caused due to a short circuit in the sauna on the eighth floor. The fire brigade, with the help of residents, rescued over 50 people, including 18 from a flat near the origin of the fire.

Harsh Sanghavi, whose home is located in the same residential complex, rushed into action upon noticing the fire. Visuals from the scene show the Minister running toward the building, coordinating with fire officials and personally assisting in evacuation efforts.

The firefighting officials successfully rescued all the trapped residents using ladders and safety gear in a tireless operation that spanned for two long hours. Although no casualties were reported, a few residents suffered minor burn injuries.