Surat Man Arrested For Aiding Rs 10 Crore Transfer To Pak-Based Crypto Wallet

Ahmedabad: A resident of Surat has allegedly facilitated the transfer of ₹10 crore in illegal funds to a Pakistan-based cryptocurrency wallet, marking a significant breakthrough in a sprawling cybercrime investigation that has led to the arrest of the individual by the Gujarat Police. The accused, Chetan Gangani, was taken into custody by the CID-Crime Division's Cyber Centre of Excellence as part of an ongoing trap on the use of "mule" bank accounts to launder proceeds from various online scams.

The officers explain that a mule account is a bank account used by criminals to launder illegal funds. Police revealed that Gangani used his personal BitGet crypto wallet over four months to convert the laundered money into the cryptocurrency USDT (Tether) and then routed ₹10 crore to the Pakistani digital wallet.

For his role in this cross-border operation, he received a commission of 0.10% on each USDT transaction. His arrest is linked directly to six other individuals who were arrested earlier this month from different Gujarat districts. That group was implicated in transferring over ₹200 crore to cybercriminals operating from Dubai using nearly 100 mule accounts.

These accounts were involved in a massive total of 386 cybercrime cases nationwide, including digital arrests, investment frauds, loan scams, and part-time job rackets. The investigation highlights the methods criminals are using to convert fraudulent earnings into cryptocurrency and channel them overseas, posing a major challenge to digital security.