Surat Man Arrested for Murdering Dietitian Wife and Hiding the Body in a Cement-Filled Box Only to be Exposed by Son

In a shocking case from Surat, police have arrested Vishal Salvi for the alleged murder of his wife, Shilpa Salvi, a 39-year-old dietitian. The discovery comes after a five-day effort by the accused to hide the crime, a secret that was ultimately brought to light by the couple's own children.

The case took a turn when the couple’s 13-year-old son discovered a letter allegedly written by his father. In the note, Vishal reportedly confessed to the killing, citing years of domestic disputes and stress as the triggers for his actions. The son shared a photo of the letter with a relative via WhatsApp, who immediately alerted the authorities. Acting on the lead, police traced Vishal to his former residence in the Salabatpura area, where they discovered the victim's body concealed in a wooden box filled with cement.

Shilpa was a highly qualified professional, holding an MSc in Food and Nutrition, and served as a dietitian at the SMIMER Medical College and Hospital. According to police reports, Vishal Salvi—who had been unemployed for some time—allegedly murdered Shilpa on April 20 following a domestic dispute. To hide the act, he reportedly used cement to seal the box in an attempt to conceal his crime

Attempts to Mislead Authorities

Following the incident, Vishal allegedly executed an elaborate plan to divert suspicion. He filed a formal missing person report at the Godadara police station, claiming his wife had vanished after he dropped her off for her hospital shift. He maintained this narrative with his two children and other relatives for several days. However, suspicion grew among Shilpa’s family when her phone remained switched off and Vishal’s explanations became inconsistent. Her father, who had traveled from Chhattisgarh to mediate the couple's frequent arguments in the past, eventually helped report the suspicious behavior to the police.

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Vishal Salvi is currently in custody as the police investigate the precise motives behind the crime. The authorities are also looking into whether any other individuals assisted in the murder or the subsequent attempt to hide the body.