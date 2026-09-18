Surendra Koli, 2006 Nithari Serial Killings Accused, Commits Suicide In Haridwar

New Delhi: Surendra Koli, who was accused in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case, died by suicide in Haridwar on Friday, nearly a year after the Supreme Court acquitted him in the last case against him and ordered his release from prison.

Koli’s body was found hanging from a rope inside a tea stall in the Bhupatwala area of North Haridwar, according to the report. He had reportedly been working as a tea seller in the area for the past few days.

The incident came to light after the Sapt Rishi police outpost received information about a man hanging inside a tea stall located opposite the Lalmata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Road. Police reached the spot and identified the deceased as Surendra Koli, a resident of Mangrukhal village in Almora’s Bhikiyasain area.

Police have informed Koli’s relatives in Almora and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Koli was one of the central accused in the Nithari killings, which came to light in December 2006 after skeletal remains were discovered near a house in Nithari, Noida. The house was owned by businessman Moninder Singh Pandher, for whom Koli worked as a domestic help.

The case involved the disappearance and deaths of several women and children from the Nithari area. Koli was arrested along with Pandher on December 29, 2006, after human remains were discovered near the house.

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Over the years, Koli faced prosecution in multiple cases linked to the killings. He was convicted in several cases and was sentenced to death in a number of them. His conviction in one case was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011.

However, the legal position changed significantly in later years. In October 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli in 12 cases linked to the Nithari killings, while also acquitting Pandher in the cases against him. The court questioned the reliability of key evidence, including Koli’s confession and alleged recoveries.

In July 2025, the Supreme Court upheld the acquittals in the 12 cases, rejecting appeals seeking to revive the convictions.

Koli nevertheless remained convicted in one final Nithari case. In November 2025, the Supreme Court allowed his curative petition and set aside his conviction in that case as well. The court recalled its earlier judgment upholding his conviction and ordered that he be released immediately if he was not required in any other case or proceeding.

The Supreme Court's order effectively brought an end to all criminal cases against Koli arising from the Nithari killings. The court held that the evidentiary problems identified in the other cases also affected the final case, including concerns surrounding the confession and recovery of material.

Koli was subsequently released from prison in November 2025.