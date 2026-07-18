'Surrender Till 5 PM Tomorrow': Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre's Bail Cancelled Over Assaulting Doctors

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday cancelled the bail granted to Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre for allegedly slapping medical staff at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's Shastri Nagar Hospital.

The bail granted to Mhatre's aides, who were involved in the assault case, has also been cancelled.

Mhatre is set to go back to jail as the Bombay High Court has asked him to surrender by 5 PM tomorrow (Sunday).

The case pertains to the assault that took place at the government hospital during a heated confrontation between hospital staff and the relatives of a patient.

Advertisement

Dombivli Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade said that the incident stemmed from a dispute regarding the treatment of a female patient who had arrived at the hospital. “The accused accompanied the patient's relatives. They assaulted the on-duty doctor, a female doctor, and a nurse, subjecting them to physical violence, verbal abuse, and threats,” the ACP stated, adding that there are approximately four accused involved in this assault case, including one woman.

As per reports, the hospital had advised the patient's newborn baby to be shifted to another hospital due to a shortage of beds in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Advertisement