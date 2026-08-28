Suspected Arms Maker Injured in Police Firing After Attacking Constable in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A suspected arms maker was injured in a police firing incident in Bengaluru's Bandepalya police station limits in the early hours of Friday after he allegedly attacked a police constable during an operation, police said. According to DCP Electronic City, Narayan, the incident took place at around 12:50 am on August 28 near Somasundara Palya Lake.

Acting on credible information, Bandepalya Police Inspector Manjunath RV deputed PSI Sachin Gowda and police constable Sandeep Kamble to trace 34-year-old Zeeshan, a resident of Subash Nagar in Electronic City, who was suspected of being involved in arms-related activities.

Police said Zeeshan was also allegedly associated with Adil Akmal, who was arrested by Madivala Police in connection with the murder case of Suhel. After locating Zeeshan near Somasundara Palya Lake, the police team reportedly approached him. Police said that on seeing the officers, Zeeshan took out a weapon and allegedly attacked constable Sandeep Kamble.

During the confrontation, Kamble sustained injuries to his left hand, according to police. Police said PSI Sachin Gowda initially fired one round into the air in an attempt to stop the attack and rescue the injured constable. However, the suspect allegedly continued attacking the police personnel and also threw chilli powder at them.

Advertisement

Police said the PSI subsequently fired one round at Zeeshan's right leg as a last resort. Following the incident, both Zeeshan and constable Kamble were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Trauma Centre in Jayanagar for treatment. Police said both the injured suspect and the constable are safe and receiving medical attention.

A forensic and scene-of-crime team visited the location following the incident, while the crime scene was secured for further investigation. DCP Narayan also visited the spot, hospital and police station to review the situation. A case has been registered at Bandepalya Police Station under Crime No. 175/2026 under Sections 109, 132 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act.