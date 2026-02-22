Updated 22 February 2026 at 22:20 IST
Suspected Drone Spotted Along India-Pakistan Border in J&K's Kathua
A suspected drone was spotted hovering along the India-Pakistan international border at around 8 pm on Sunday.
Kathua: A suspected drone was spotted hovering along the India-Pakistan international border at around 8 pm on Sunday. The drone was spotted in the Indian territory for a couple of minutes in Khanwal.
