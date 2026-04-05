Suspected ISIS Operative Arrested From Kushinagar Produced Before Patiala House Court

Delhi: Suspected ISIS operative Rizwan was produced before the Patiala House Court by the Delhi Police on Sunday, day after he was arrested by the Delhi Police's Counter-Intelligence team from Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar in a highly coordinated operation.

Police officials said that Rizwan's movements had been under surveillance for some time, and substantial ‘anti-national’ material was recovered from him.

Sources said that the Delhi Police’s Counter-Intelligence unit, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS), apprehended him following which he was reportedly taken into custody. The arrest has immediately triggered high alert among national intelligence agencies.

The sources also claimed that Rizwan was active in Mumbai for a long period of time, and was involved in ‘radicalisation’ activities. The investigating agencies are interrogating him to ascertain the reason for his re-emergence.

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Intelligence officials claimed that Rizwan has been an important figure in the terror group’s recruitment efforts. He was reportedly operating through digital spheres to radicalise and brainwash vulnerable youths into the fold of the Islamic State.

What All Were Seized

During the raid in Kushinagar, officials reportedly seized a massive cache of "anti-national" and extremist literature, alongside materials traditionally used in the fabrication of explosive devices. The recovery has heightened fears that Rizwan was not merely an ideologue but was actively facilitating logistical preparations for possible strikes. The sources suggested he had previously been active in Mumbai before shifting his base, likely attempting to revive sleeper cells and establish fresh recruitment channels.

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