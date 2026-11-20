Imphal: A locally brewed drink from Chakpi Karong has turned fatal in Manipur's Chandel district, with suspected methanol contamination leading to at least 15 deaths. According to reports, nearly 150 people are being treated at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal, triggering a chaotic situation in the area.

As per reports, the victims are mostly residents of Chakpi Karong and nearby villages in Chandel, most of them adults and middle-aged residents who turned up at the hospital with signs that doctors associate with methanol poisoning.

The doctors believed that the toxic substance had gotten mixed into the local liquor. It is claimed that the rush has not stopped, with the emergency teams at Shija still receiving patients, and one more bus full of affected people was said to be headed to the hospital, fuelling fears that both the death count and admissions could climb further.

When The Outbreak Came To Light

According to Sumil Langhu from the Chandel District Headquarters, the crisis did not explode in one night as it built up over 2 to 3 days before it was flagged.

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Speaking to ANI, Langhu stated, "In the last two to three days, we came across this outbreak. From the source that I received, it is basically from consuming liquor. Where the liquor comes from, I am not able to give surety, but as per the report we received, it is because of this liquor that they consumed."

Langhu also gave a facility-wise update, adding, "So far, 15 people have died as of this evening, as far as my knowledge is concerned. Right now at Shija, we have 150 patients who have come for tests, and many more patients are also at Babina undergoing the same treatment. This is a very unfortunate incident, but with the support that we received today from our honourable CM, we are very happy with the financial assistance that he has assured us."

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Dialysis, Referrals And A Stretched Ward

Inside Shija, the emergency had already stretched resources. Amidst the chaos, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh arrived at the hospital to review the response, meet patients and speak to the medical teams.

Dr Chetan Hundongbam, Joint Managing Director of Shija Hospital, stated, "Today we received news prior to the incoming patients that some poisoning had occurred in Chandel district, and on arrival of the patients, we found out that it was methanol poisoning, mainly from the Chakpi Karong area. Till now, we have received 140 patients, out of which one has expired; he was brought dead. Three are critical and undergoing hemodialysis, which is the cleansing of the kidneys."

The hospital has asked for backup, with the prepared beds already full. Dr Hundongbam added, "Right now, the beds which we have prepared are overwhelmed, and we have requested the State Health Department, RIMS, as well as GENIMS to help us in treating the patients. We will be referring patients to the other centres, and we will take the more critical patients who require any life support or hemodialysis treatment here. The honourable CM has come and assured all patients that whatever can be done from the state health department will be done."

As more patients are still expected to reach hospitals in Imphal and Chandel, medical teams are now focused on stabilising the critical cases and managing the rising load across centres. The coming hours will be crucial in determining whether the toll from the Chakpi Karong tragedy can be contained.