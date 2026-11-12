Suspected Pakistani Drone Recovered Near International Border In J&K's Samba, BSF Launches Search Operation

New Delhi: A suspected Pakistani drone was recovered from an agricultural field near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, November 12, after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel detected suspected drone movement from across the border in the early hours of the day.

The drone, identified as a DJI Matrice 300 RTK, was recovered near Border Outpost Lalfamkima, approximately 800 metres from the International Border, during a search operation conducted by the BSF, officials said.

According to officials, no payload was found attached to the drone at the time of its recovery. The device has subsequently been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a detailed examination.

BSF is expected to examine the drone to establish its technical specifications and gather information regarding its origin, ownership and possible flight history. The forensic examination is also expected to help determine further details about the recovered device.

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How BSF Detected Suspected Drone Movement

The recovery came after BSF troops observed suspected drone movement from across the International Border in the early hours of Thursday. Following the detection, personnel activated the anti-drone mechanism before launching a search operation in the area.

During the subsequent search, BSF personnel recovered the drone from an agricultural field near Border Outpost Lalfamkima in Samba district.

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The recovery site was located around 800 metres from the International Border, placing it close to the India-Pakistan frontier.

While the drone has been suspected to have originated from the Pakistani side, its exact origin and ownership are yet to be established. Officials are awaiting the findings of the forensic examination to determine the device's movement and other technical details.

The recovery comes amid heightened security attention along the International Border, where security personnel remain vigilant against suspected drone activity.