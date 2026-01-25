Suspected Pakistani Drone Spotted Along International Border In J&K's Kathua On Republic Day Eve

Kathua: A suspected Pakistani drone has been spotted along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, on the eve of India's 77 Republic Day. The drones was spotted in the Sahar Khad area close to the International Border at around 8 pm on Sunday evening. This latest drone activity comes after similar such suspected intrusions in recent weeks.

According to officials, the drone was hovering in the Indian territory for a couple of minutes on Sunday before the security agencies sounded an alert. The track of the drone is currently being identified.

Recent Drone Activities

Earlier this month, the Indian Army opened fire at another suspected Pakistani drone that was spotted along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. More than 20 drones were spotted along the Line of Control and International Border in January.

Security was also tightened in the Samba district after drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were sighted along the Line of Control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

"A few Pakistan Army drones were sighted along the line of control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army troops undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures, forcing them to return," defence sources had told ANI.

The Border Security Force had also increased surveillance along the LoC ahead of Republic Day.

Advertisement

Extensive Multi-Layer Security Cover

Ahead of the 77th Republic Day, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been placed under an extensive multi-layer security cover. Central and state security agencies intensified its surveillance, combining advanced technology, increased manpower, and strict preventive orders to ensure a peaceful and incident-free national event.