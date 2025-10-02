Suspense Over New BJP Chief Intensifies, Fresh Face Likely After Bihar Polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has delayed the announcement of its next national president, as reports coming in from unconfirmed sources suggest that current National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will continue his tenure until late this year. Nadda, who took charge in 2020, was originally set to conclude his term in January 2023, but his leadership was extended through the 2024 general elections.

Announcement Postponed

Sources suggest the delay may be linked to internal strategic considerations, including the Gujarat BJP chief election which is scheduled for October 4.

Leadership Suspense

Sources said BJP is considering Manohar Lal Khattar and Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the next party president, considering they understand the party dynamics well and can help strengthen its position in Indian politics. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

The prolonged suspense is seen as a move to maintain internal harmony and balance caste and cultural dynamics ahead of key state elections. Most probably the BJP top leaders are expected to choose a suitable replacement for the current party president after the Bihar Assembly polls.

Additionally, the leadership can also possibly go for a generational transition experiment , aiming to bring in a successor who can resonate with younger voters while leading BJP's future. The delay also allows the central leadership to monitor ongoing state-level developments and recalibrate its strategy accordingly.