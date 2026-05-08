Suspense Over West Bengal CM at Its Peak: Amit Shah Lands in Kolkata, Legislative Party Meet at 4 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Friday morning, May 8, 2026, marking a pivotal moment in West Bengal’s political history. His visit centers on the BJP’s legislature party meeting, where the leader of the legislative group will be officially elected, followed by the swearing-in ceremony of the state’s first-ever BJP government.

Upon landing at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Mr. Shah was greeted by a high-profile delegation including Suvendu Adhikari, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, and senior leaders Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, and Sukanta Majumdar.

A Spiritual Start and High-Stakes Meetings

Following his arrival, the Home Minister proceeded to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple to offer prayers, accompanied by Adhikari and Bhattacharya. From there, he moved to a hotel in New Town to prepare for a series of critical deliberations.

In the afternoon, the focus shifts to the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. Mr. Shah will preside over the legislature party meeting involving all 207 newly elected BJP MLAs. A significant visual from the day included Suvendu Adhikari traveling in the same vehicle as Amit Shah, further fueling speculation regarding the state's future leadership.

Advertisement

The Race for the Chief Minister’s Post

The primary agenda of the Friday meeting is to finalize the name of the next Chief Minister. While several prominent names like Dilip Ghosh, Samik Bhattacharya, Agnimitra Paul, and Roopa Ganguly are being discussed, Suvendu Adhikari is widely considered the frontrunner for the top job.

Commenting on the transition, BJP MP Saumitra Khan stated that a “public leader” would lead the state, fulfilling the long-held dream of party founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Adhikari’s trajectory adds a layer of irony to this victory; once a key lieutenant to Mamata Banerjee, he was instrumental in her 2011 win against the Left before switching to the BJP.

Advertisement

"I was part of the 2011 'poribartan', and now I am part of the real change," Adhikari remarked during the election campaign. According to reports the Legistlature Party meet will take place today at 4 PM at the Biswa Bangla Convention Center where CM announcement will happen. Two deputy CMs to be sworn in tommorow and the probable names are Dilip Ghosh amd Agnimitra Paul, where Suvendu Adhikari has the highest chances of being the Chief Ministyer

Historic Shift in Bengal’s Political Landscape

The BJP’s landslide victory saw the party secure 207 seats, effectively ending 15 years of Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule. The TMC managed 80 seats, while the Congress and Aam Janata Unnayan Party took two each, and the CPI(M) was reduced to a single seat. This outcome represents one of the most significant setbacks in Mamata Banerjee’s career.

To facilitate the transition, Governor R.N. Ravi dissolved the assembly on Thursday, clearing the path for the new administration.

Grand Swearing-In Ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground