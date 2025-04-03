Suspicious Airplane-Shaped Pakistani Balloon Found In J&K's Poonch Along Line of Control

Jammu: A suspicious airplane-shaped balloon bearing the Pakistani flag was discovered in the Kirni area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch near the Line of Control (LoC), raising alarm among local authorities and security agencies. The unusual discovery has prompted an immediate investigation to determine its origin and potential implications, as per sources.

This comes days after a balloon featuring the Pakistani flag and the country's name was found in the J&K's Samba on the Indian side of the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Local officials reported that the balloon was discovered early in the morning in Palauna village by a woman working in the fields. Upon finding the balloon, the woman promptly alerted residents and the Ghagwal police post. A police team quickly arrived at the scene and confiscated the balloon, as per media reports.

Authorities are now investigating the incident to determine its source and whether it could be part of any larger scheme. This is not the first time that such suspicious items have been found in border regions. Security agencies are taking the matter seriously and continuing their inquiries.

Terrorist organizations, allegedly aided by Pakistan's ISI, have been known to use drones to transport arms, ammunition, drugs, and money into Jammu and Kashmir to support ongoing insurgent activities. These drones are typically collected by militants or their collaborators from predetermined locations. In some cases, terrorists are digging tunnels beneath the International Border to facilitate weapons smuggling and infiltration.

The Border Security Force (BSF), responsible for securing the International Border in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts, has established a robust anti-drone system. Thanks to these measures, reports of drone sightings and landings have significantly decreased in recent months.