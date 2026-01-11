Suspicious Bag Found Outside Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane’s Bungalow; Bomb Squad Deployed

Mumbai: A wave of panic gripped the Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday morning after an unidentified individual left a suspicious bag outside the bungalow of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane.

The incident, which took place just ahead of the municipal elections, has prompted a massive security response from the Mumbai Police.

CCTV Footage Reveals

According to preliminary reports, the incident was captured on the bungalow’s high-definition CCTV cameras. The footage shows an unknown individual approaching the residence, placing a bag near the entrance, and fleeing the scene immediately.

Security personnel at the bungalow alerted the local police as soon as the bag was spotted. Within minutes, police officers and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived at the spot.

The area surrounding the bungalow has been sealed off, and residents were advised to stay indoors while the squad searched the bag.

Threats

This incident happened at a very sensitive time for Nitesh Rane. Because of his strong views and bold speeches, he has previously received several death threats. Just a few days ago, he made news for his strict warnings about illegal immigrants in the city, which has made the political situation even more tense.

Authorities are currently reviewing additional CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to track the escape route.

The timing of the incident has raised concerns across the political spectrum. With the Mumbai Municipal Elections in full swing, local leaders suggest this could be an attempt by political figures to disrupt the communal harmony.

"A police team is currently on-site, and the bomb squad is performing its protocol. We are investigating all possible angles, including a potential security threat or a prank designed to create mischief during the election period," a senior police official stated.