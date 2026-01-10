New Delhi: A woman was shot dead in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area this morning, triggering panic among local residents.

The victim, identified as Rachana Yadav, was originally a resident of Bhalswa village in Delhi, said the police. She was allegedly a key witness in her husband's murder case, which had happened in 2023, and was actively involved in pursuing her husband's case. In an attempt to fight for justice, she had even taken it up to the Supreme Court.

Delhi police have said that they suspect that the criminals who were behind the killing of her husband are also the ones possibly behind this murder.

The deceased is survived by her two daughters, one of whom is a minor. While an investigation is underway, the criminals continue to remain at large.