Suspicious Bag Triggers Panic at AP's Vijayawada Bus Stand; 46 Gelatin Sticks and 50 Detonators Recovered

Vijayawada: A suspicious bag found at the Pandit Nehru Bus Stand in Vijayawada triggered panic among passengers after police recovered 46 gelatin sticks and 50 detonators from it, officials said here on Tuesday.

Passengers alerted the police after noticing the unattended bag at the bus stand, following which the Krishna Lanka police rushed to the spot and began a search operation.

During the inspection of the bag, police found explosive materials, including gelatin sticks and detonators. According to preliminary information, the bag contained 46 gelatin sticks and 50 detonators.

Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector Murali Krishna said, "The explosives were being transported for quarry blasting purposes".

Advertisement