Suspicious Balloon With Pak Airlines' Mark Found In J&K's Poonch, Security On High Alert

Poonch: A suspicious balloon with the inscription of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been found in the Mendhar area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (January 18), raising alarm and putting security forces on high alert. According to initial reports, the balloon had “PIA” written on it in both English and Urdu.

After the unidentified object bearing Pakistan's name was noticed in the Mendhar area, the police personnel were alerted, and the balloon was subsequently taken away.

Police sources said that the circumstances under which the balloon reached Indian territory are currently being examined to ascertain more details pertaining to the balloon. As of now, investigations are underway to determine whether the balloon with the PIA inscription merely drifted across the border or if there is any underlying motive behind its landing in Poonch.

This comes amid already aggravated conditions along the Line of Control (LoC) after the Indian Army opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone on Thursday, which was also the third time drones were taken down by the Indian Army in a week. Over the span of the last week, more than 20 drones had been spotted along the LoC. Security was subsequently tightened in the Samba, Naushera-Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police have seized the 'PIA'-marked balloon as an unidentified suspicious object, which seems to have come from across the border as part of their ongoing probe. More updates on this are awaited, and will be revealed once the police issue further statements following the due course of investigation.