SUV Rams Into House in Karnataka's Hassan; One Critically Injured

Hassan, Karnataka: A high-speed crash turned into a nightmare in Yalagunda village after a Toyota Fortuner veered off the road and slammed into a residence, causing a partial structural collapse.

The accident occurred as the SUV, bearing Bengaluru registration KA 02 MU 4538, was reportedly returning from the Puradamma Temple. Witnesses state the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then breached a compound wall before crashing directly into the front door of the house.

The force of the impact was so severe that a significant portion of the home's roof gave way.

Casualties and Injuries

Five youths were traveling in the vehicle at the time of the collision. Out of them, one passenger is currently in critical condition and four others sustained varying degrees of injuries. Miraculously, no residents were inside the house at the moment of impact, preventing further casualties.

Emergency responders shifted all injured individuals to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care. The Dudda Police have officially registered a case and are investigating whether speeding or mechanical failure led to the loss of control.