Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who graced the Republic Summit in Kolkata as the chief guest, asserted that the recent political change marked the “victory of the people of Paschim Banga” and declared that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) now has “no name and trace” in the state.

Adhikari said former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s two main sources of power were “Bangladeshi infiltrators and the police.” He accused earlier regimes of attempting to turn the state into “Greater Bangladesh” and claimed the CPI(M) and TMC had worked to divide Paschim Banga from the rest of the country. “This government will work to connect Paschim Banga with the country,” he said.

Highlighting his early actions in office, Adhikari said that on his first day as chief minister he signed three files -- one on the census, one related to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and one on the transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF). He added that the government has given a free hand to the police, ended “gundaraj,” and that efforts to deport illegal immigrants are already underway. The administration, he said, will also provide land and pucca houses to Hindu refugees.

On development, Adhikari stated that an industrial policy was launched within three to four months of the new government taking charge. He said West Bengal has the potential to become a major tourist destination and that work is progressing across every sector. Cultural initiatives were also flagged: elaborate arrangements were made for Ganpati celebrations, and 13,000 additional Durga Puja pandals were set up this year. Calling the state the land of Swami Vivekananda, he invited people to the Ganga Sagar Mela.

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Adhikari asserted that the BJP is neither a regional nor a family party and that he is working to fulfil the promises made in the party’s manifesto and those he made as chief minister.

“People have given us five years; we will fulfil all promises,” he said. He also indicated that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in the state once the relevant report is out, adding that “there will be only one law in West Bengal.”

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Turning to political rivals, Adhikari dared Abhishek Banerjee to contest again from Diamond Harbour, remarking that he would forfeit the latter’s security deposit and that Abhishek’s condition would be “worse than Mamata’s.” He also joked about the Falta bypolls with the line “Pushpa jhukega nahi.”

In a gesture towards the media, Adhikari announced that the government would withdraw all cases registered against Republic TV reporters. He further noted that delimitation, if carried out, would increase the number of seats, and recalled that as Leader of the Opposition he had been ousted from the Assembly five times.