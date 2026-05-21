Suvendu Adhikari PA Murder Case: Wrong ‘Raj Singh’ Released After CBI Arrests Real Shooter

New Delhi: In a major twist in the murder investigation of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the alleged actual shooter, Rajkumar Singh, from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, while the man earlier arrested in the case was released after it emerged that he had been wrongly identified.

According to investigators, the person initially arrested by Kolkata Police was identified as “Raj Singh.” However, during the course of the probe, the CBI discovered that the alleged shooter was in fact Rajkumar Singh, a resident of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, who was also known by the alias “Raj Singh.”

The CBI arrested Rajkumar Singh near the Chhapar toll plaza in Muzaffarnagar while he was allegedly attempting to flee through Delhi towards another state, possibly Uttarakhand. Officials said the operation was carried out jointly with local police after the agency received intelligence inputs about his movement.

Following Rajkumar Singh’s arrest, the CBI moved a Kolkata court seeking the release of the previously arrested Raj Singh, stating that he had been detained due to mistaken identity. Acting on the plea, the court ordered his release.

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The family members of the wrongly arrested Raj Singh had consistently maintained that he was in Ayodhya at the time of the murder and claimed they possessed CCTV footage and wedding videos to support his alibi.

The development has raised serious questions over the initial phase of the investigation, with the mistaken arrest now being viewed as a major embarrassment for the probe agency.

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Chandranath Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, just days after the West Bengal Assembly election results. The case was later handed over to the CBI, which formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the politically sensitive murder.