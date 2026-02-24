Swami Avimukteshwaranand Approaches Allahabad HC For Anticipatory Bail In Alleged Sexual Harassment, POCSO Case

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has approached the Allahabad High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a sexual harassment and POCSO case registered against him. The petition, filed through a legal team comprising advocates Rajarshi Gupta, Sudhanshu Kumar, and Shri Prakash, comes days after a special court in Prayagraj ordered the registration of an FIR following allegations of sexual exploitation of minors. This petition may be heard soon.

Ashutosh Brahmachari, a disciple of Tulsi Peethadhishwar Swami Rambhadracharya, filed an application in the district court under Section 173 (4).

ADJ Rape and POCSO Special Court Vinod Kumar Chaurasia ordered the Jhunsi police to register a case and investigate. In compliance with this court order, the police have registered a case. Jhunsi police station has registered an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwarananda, his disciple Mukundanand Giri, and two or three unidentified persons.

This FIR is filed under Section 351(3) of the BNS Act, Section 51 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. An FIR has been registered under sections 6, 3, 4(2), 16, and 17. The police have registered a case and have begun investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, termed the POCSO Act case against him a "tactic" by the government to divert attention from the demand of ban on cow slaughter.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Avimukteshwaranand accused the government of "attacking" the Shankracharyas. He further said that the other accused in the alleged POCSO case were not linked to his Gurukul.

The religious leader said, "We meet the public from time to time. This government wants that we should be both the religious leaders and the government. There are four Shankaracharyas in the country who have always protected Sanatan Dharma. Now they have started attacking them. Truth never ends; it always remains. The voice has been raised for the ban on cow slaughter, and we will continue to raise this voice even louder. These people want to divert the attention of the public to something else."

Earlier on the same day, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrived at the residence of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to arrest him in an alleged sexual assault case. Speaking to media persons, the Swami said that he will not oppose the police in any way and will cooperate with them.

On the other hand, last week on Saturday, a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, ordered the registration of an FIR against Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. The order followed allegations of sexual exploitation of minors levelled against the religious leader.

Following the court's order, a case will now be registered at the Jhunsi police station. The complaint was filed under Section 173(4) by Shakumbhari Peethadhishwar Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, who sought the registration of an FIR and strict action in the matter.