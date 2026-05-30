'Swearing-in of New CM Won't Bring Relief for Common People': Bjp's Bommai Slams Congress Amid Leadership Transition in Karnataka
BJP MP Basavaraj S Bommai criticized the Congress government in Karnataka, stating that the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister will not provide relief or significant change for the people. He highlighted issues such as heavy debt, poor governance, and rising frustration among the OBC community, which may influence future elections.
- India News
- 3 min read
Bengaluru: BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in the state, saying the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister "scheduled for Monday" is unlikely to bring any relief or meaningful change for people in the state.
Speaking to reporters on the political developments, Bommai said, "The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister scheduled for Monday is not expected to bring any relief or significant change for the common people of the state."
He further said Karnataka was burdened with heavy debt, alleging that poor governance and lack of development have created a sense of despair among people, particularly the OBC community, whose frustration, he claimed, will reflect in future elections.
"The state is grappling with the burden of heavy debt. There is an atmosphere of despair among people due to the lack of good governance and development. People, especially the OBC community, are continuously experiencing frustration, the impact of which will be seen in future elections," Bommai said.
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His remarks come at a time when the Karnataka Congress is witnessing a leadership change and organisational reshuffle following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation on May 28.
The resignation, which was accepted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, also led to the dissolution of the Council of Ministers. However, Siddaramaiah has been asked to continue in office as caretaker Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are finalised.
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Amid the ongoing political churn, Karnataka Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said a crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be held in Bengaluru at 4 pm on Saturday in the presence of party observers. He said the observers would later consult the Congress high command before a final decision is taken on leadership and organisational matters.
On the question of leadership transition and his possible elevation as Chief Minister, Shivakumar maintained that no timeline had been communicated to him.
"I still do not know when they will elect the leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Then we will discuss," he added.
Shivakumar also met Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi earlier on Friday.
The developments come against the backdrop of heightened political activity in Karnataka, with the Congress leadership working to finalise key appointments, including Rajya Sabha nominations and MLC positions, while also managing internal balance following Siddaramaiah's resignation.
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