Sweeper Administered Injections at Ganderbal Health Facility in Jammu and Kashmir, Said 'Was Just Following Orders'

Ganderbal Health Facility: A serious lapse in medical care occurred at the Ganderbal Health Facility in Jammu and Kashmir. An attendant discovered that the person preparing to administer an injection to a female patient was actually a hospital sweeper. When confronted, the sweeper admitted that he was neither trained nor authorized to give injections. He stated that he was "just following orders" from his superiors, mentioning he had been directed by the ZMO. "I have been directed by ZMO," he stated.

A video of the incident, reportedly taken at the Primary Health Center Shuhama, shows the middle-aged man about to inject a woman with a syringe. The attendant intervened, taking the syringe from him and demonstrating that it still contained air.

The presence of air in a syringe can lead to embolism when injected into a vein, potentially blocking blood flow and posing a serious threat to the patient's life.

Administered Lakhs of Injections?

When asked why he was performing the duties of a paramedical staff member, the sweeper shocked everyone with his response. He explained that the hospital was short-staffed and that he had no choice in the matter. He mentioned that he had administered injections to countless patients up to that point, saying, "I have injected lakhs of injections till now," according to a media report.

The incident underscored the shortage of medical care professionals in the region, revealing the profound neglect of the health systems in areas like Kashmir regarding patient safety.

Netizens are eager to find out what actions will be taken if the claims made in the video prove to be true, particularly because the health facility involved is government-run.