'Sweet Rasmalai Victory: BJP leader Sends Rasmalai to Thackerays After Mahayuti Sweeps BMC

Mumbai: Following the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance victory in Mumbai, leading to the end of the 25-year-long Thackeray dominance over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga sent boxes of ras malai to Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, taking a dig at his earlier ‘rasmalai remarks’.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Ideological differences will always exist, but the Thackerays are not our enemies. Ordered 3 Ras Malai at Matoshree for Uddhav Saheb Thackeray, Raj Thackeray & Aditya Thackeray. Hope you enjoy it.”

The ras malai jibe gained traction after Raj Thackeray earlier took a swipe at BJP leader K. Annamalai during a political speech, calling him “rasmalai” and invoking the controversial slogan “Hatao lungi, bajao pungi.”

“One rasmalai came from Tamil Nadu...what is your connection to here? Hatao lungi bajao pungi,” Raj Thackeray had said, referencing slogans from the 1960s and 70s associated with the Shiv Sena founded by his uncle, Balasaheb Thackeray.

Advertisement

Rasmalai Meme Fest

Several users also joined the celebration by sharing AI-generated images and edited visuals mocking Raj Thackeray’s earlier remarks.

One such AI-generated thread showed Raj Thackeray feeding ras malai to BJP leader K. Annamalai, who stated, “Ab Raj Thackeray ko Rasmalai ki dukaan khol lena chahiye. Isi Layak hai”

Advertisement

MP P C Mohan posted, “Ordered some rasmalai. #BMCResults.”

Another edited image circulating online showed a group offering ras malai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrating in the background. The caption read, “Zero Thackeray Rasmalai khaayega.”

Reacting to the results, BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya posted, “A sweet ‘Rasmalai’ victory for @BJP4Mumbai in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Election. Congratulations to CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and all dedicated karyakartas for their tireless efforts in this victory. The Triple Engine Sarkar, under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, will work strongly for Mumbai’s redevelopment and improve ease of living for all Mumbaikars.”

Shantanu Gupta also joined the online chatter, posting, “Today at dinner – Some Idli Sambhar followed by Rasmalai 🤭.”

Dr Mayur Sejpal shared a photo of himself eating the dessert with the caption, “Rasmalai kha lo fraaands...”