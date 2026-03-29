Swipe Right For Robbery?: Delhi Man, 34, Abducted And Extorted of Rs 7 Lakh In 'Honey Trap' Ordeal

New Delhi: In a chilling incident, a 34-year-old Delhi man was allegedly abducted, choked, and robbed of Rs 7 lakh by a woman he met on a dating app and her four male accomplices.

The Delhi Police confirmed on Saturday, March 28, 2026, that all five suspects have been arrested following a swift investigation into the "honey trap" syndicate.

The Lure and the Ambush

The victim, identified as Anurup Narula, reportedly befriended a woman using the profile name "Sherry" on a popular dating application.

After several days of interaction, Sherry, later identified as 20-year-old Harleen Kaur, alias Jenny, invited the victim to meet for a date on the evening of March 25 at Nehru Place in Southeast Delhi.

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According to the police complaint, when Narula arrived at the designated spot around 7:00 PM, he was not met by a date, but by an ambush.

Two cars intercepted him, and three men stepped out and forced him into one of the vehicles.

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An Overnight Ordeal

Inside the car, the victim was subjected to a brutal assault. Investigators stated that the suspects choked him until he lost consciousness.

Once he regained awareness, the gang used threats of violence to coerce him into transferring funds.

Over the course of the night, the victim was driven through South Delhi and Gurugram, during which the accused managed to extort approximately Rs 7 lakh through a combination of UPI transfers, ATM withdrawals, and credit card transactions.

The victim was finally abandoned back at Nehru Place at approximately 9:30 AM the following Wednesday, after being warned of dire consequences if he approached the police.

Police Action and Arrests

Despite the threats, Narula filed a complaint at the Kalkaji Police Station. A team led by DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari utilised CCTV footage, FASTag records, and digital payment trails to track the suspects.

Based on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 309 (robbery) and 140 (kidnapping or abducting a person) at the Kalkaji police station on Wednesday. Details from the online payments led investigators to a mobile number linked to the suspects.

The arrested individuals include Harleen Kaur (20), the primary lure who operated the dating profile, Nabjot (30), a gym and mixed martial arts trainer, Sanjay alias Joey (28), a veterinary student, Rishabh (25), a cab driver and Sahil Chauhan, an associate of the group.

Police interrogation revealed that the group had previously targeted at least two others, including a doctor, using the same modus operandi.