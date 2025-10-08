‘Proof Of Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), calling it a milestone in India’s infrastructure journey and a testament to the nation’s march towards “Viksit Bharat”.

Developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore, the greenfield airport is being billed as India’s first fully digital airport. The facility is expected to handle 20 million passengers annually in its first phase, with 40% of traffic expected to be international. Commercial operations are set to begin in December 2025.

“This airport is proof that India is moving towards Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said at the inauguration ceremony. “Asia’s largest connectivity hub is being established right here in Mumbai. It will not only boost Maharashtra’s economy but also strengthen India’s position as a global aviation hub.”

Highlighting the government’s push for inclusive air travel, Modi said the Udaan Yojana had made it possible for ordinary citizens to fulfil their dream of flying.

“We launched Udaan and let even the common man fly. It not only benefited people but also helped India become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India’s progress towards a developed nation must be defined by pace and ambition.

“Viksit Bharat should be driven by speed and growth. The infrastructure we build today reflects India’s confidence and capability,” he said.

He added that India’s next target is to emerge as a global hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities by the end of this decade. “Our goal is to make India the MRO hub of the world,” he said.

Underscoring his vision of policy-driven governance, Modi said, “Rashtraneeti hi raajneeti ka aadhaar hai — national policy must be the foundation of politics. Every project like this airport is a step in realising that vision.”

Referring to India’s demographic advantage, Modi said, “Today, India is the youngest nation in the world. It is this energy and innovation that are making our journey towards Viksit Bharat unstoppable.”

Developed jointly by CIDCO and Adani Airports, the Navi Mumbai International Airport will serve as a second major aviation hub for Mumbai, easing congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Equipped with AI-enabled systems, biometric boarding and digital airside management, the airport aims to set new standards for smart and sustainable aviation infrastructure.