‘Tag Me, I Will Fix It’: BJP MLA Maithili Thakur’s Garbage Cleanup Video Wins Hearts in Bihar

A simple Instagram tag has turned into one of the most talked-about political moments from Bihar this week.

Maithili Thakur, the popular folk singer-turned-BJP MLA from Alinagar, is winning praise online after personally stepping in to solve a local garbage problem highlighted by a young resident on Instagram.

The incident began when a boy from her constituency uploaded a video showing piles of garbage near his home and tagged the MLA on social media. Instead of ignoring the complaint, Maithili Thakur took immediate action.

Soon after the video reached her, sanitation workers cleaned the entire area. But what truly caught people’s attention was what happened next.

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Maithili Thakur released a video message thanking the youth for raising local issues and urging people across her constituency to continue reporting problems directly to her.

“Yesterday, on Instagram, a young man tagged me and showed me the problems of garbage collection in front of his house,” she said in the video.

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The MLA said she immediately sought details after watching the clip and felt encouraged to see young people showing awareness and responsibility towards their surroundings.

“As an MLA, I handle responsibility for a very large area, but sometimes some things go out of our sight,” she explained.

“In such a situation, young people like you are my strength. You are standing with me in the development of the area.”

She also confirmed that the garbage had now been removed completely and the area had been cleaned.

Maithili Thakur further appealed to residents to take responsibility for keeping their homes, streets and neighbourhoods clean.

“If there is any problem in your area, you can contact me without hesitation,” she said, inviting people to continue sharing videos and photos of civic issues.

The video quickly went viral, with many social media users calling the gesture refreshing at a time when citizens often complain that politicians remain disconnected from ground realities after elections.

Many users praised the MLA for not only responding quickly but also encouraging direct public participation in governance.

Maithili Thakur entered politics in the Bihar Assembly elections as a BJP candidate from the Alinagar seat. Leveraging her strong cultural connect and massive popularity as a singer, she secured 84,915 votes and defeated RJD candidate Binod Mishra, who received 73,185 votes.

Her victory was significant for the BJP because the party won the Alinagar seat for the first time since 2008.