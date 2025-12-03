'Taj Mahal A Curse For Agra's Development': BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar

New Delhi: BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar on Wednesday raised concerns over Agra's development being hampered by the strict Taj Trapezium Zone and NGT regulations.

During the winter session of the Lok Sabha, Chahar stated that the city's iconic Taj Mahal, while a global attraction, has become a "curse" due to strict regulations under the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) and NGT norms, which hinder industrial growth and job creation.

He emphasised Agra's strategic location, citing its connectivity via expressways, and proposed establishing an IT hub to boost employment and development, preserving the Taj's beauty while promoting growth.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that all AI apps and AI models covered under the recently notified Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act are protected, reassuring citizens that their personal data is secure.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha today, the Minister responded to a member's concerns about data privacy, noting that the DPDP Act protects citizens' data and that there was no prior mechanism to protect personal data.

"Before this Act, there was no mechanism by which the personal data could have been protected," the Minister said in the Lok Sabha.

According to Minister Vaishnaw, the Act was notified on November 13, and "this has created a totally new regime of protection for the citizens' data, and that is the spirit with which we are working."

Because of the DPDP Act, Minister Vaishnaw, as part of his reply to supplementaries in Lok Sabha, said, "now anybody who uses personal data of any user, any citizen of India will basically have a protection mechanism through which consent would have to be taken, data minimization would have to be done, the right to forget will have to be done, and the purpose will have to be very clearly defined."

The government notified the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025, on November 14, 2025. This marks the full operationalisation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act).