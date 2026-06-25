'Take Care Of My Daughter': Delhi Woman's Heartbreaking Final Video Before Suicide Alleges Harassment By Husband, In-Laws

A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her matrimonial home in Delhi's Nangloi area, leaving behind a recorded video on her phone in which she accused her husband and in-laws of harassment and expressed concern for her young daughter.

According to Delhi Police, the woman was found hanging at her residence on Tuesday afternoon. There had been a dispute between the husband and wife shortly before the incident, following which she allegedly took the extreme step, Delhi Police initial report informed.

Nangloi Police Station on June 23 at 11:09 AM received information regarding a woman who had been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital and was declared brought dead. The woman was married for seven years.

Woman Leaves Heartbreaking Video Clip For Parents

Although no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police recovered a video that were allegedly recorded by the deceased before taking the extreme step.

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One of the videos, which is more than three minutes long, shows the woman addressing her parents, husband and other family members. In the recording, she appealed to her parents not to fight among themselves after her death and requested them to take care of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

She also expressed her wish that her daughter should not be handed over to anyone else, including her husband.

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Allegations Against Husband And In-Laws

In the video, the woman also accused her husband's family of mentally harassing her. She said that she had always wanted a small family and denied allegations levelled against her, including claims that she practised black magic.

She further described her husband as unstable and said she could no longer continue living with him.

An investigation has been launched into the death of the woman and the statement of the deceased's mother was recorded by the Tehsildar of Mundka.

According to police, the mother did not make any allegations related to dowry harassment. However, she alleged that her son-in-law used to physically assault her daughter while under the influence of alcohol.