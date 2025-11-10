'Taking All Possibilities into Account': Union Home Minister Amit Shah's First Statement On Red Fort Explosion

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that all possible angles of the explosion near the Red Fort, which claimed 13 lives and injured several others, will be looked into during the investigation, and the findings will be presented to the public.

Speaking to ANI, Amit Shah said, "This evening, around 7 p.m., a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that fatalities have occurred. Within 10 minutes of receiving information about the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and the Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG, NIA, and FSL teams have now begun a thorough investigation. Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras."

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. Both are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation. All options will be investigated immediately, and we will present the results to the public," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke immediately with the Delhi Police Commissioner after the incident. Teams from the NSG, NIA, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were rushed to the spot. The Home Minister remains in continuous touch with the IB Director regarding the Delhi incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached Lok Nayak Hospital to check on the condition of the injured.

Shah also held a meeting with Delhi Police CP Satish Golcha and other officials upon his arrival at Lok Nayak Hospital.

Explosion at Red Fort Area

A massive explosion outside Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1, near Gaurishankar temple in New Delhi, triggered panic in the area.

The blast reportedly took place at 6:55 PM.

“A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage,” said the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Regarding the explosion, Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said, “We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot.”

A Delhi Police official told ANI, “As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done.”

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, “Today at around 6:52 PM, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion occurred in that vehicle, and nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, including the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) and NIA (National Investigation Agency), are present at the scene. Tragically, some people have died, and others have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time.”

Many major Indian cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Varanasi have been put on high alert following the explosion at Red Fort.