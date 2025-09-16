AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran Lashes Out At AIADMK's Palaniswami; Rejects Any Possibility of Alliance

Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran strongly criticized AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, claiming that "after the 2026 elections, Palaniswami will be left standing in the middle of the street."

Addressing reporters in Thanjavur, Dhinakaran said, "Edappadi claims that he allied with the BJP to show gratitude, but that is nothing less than "Satan reciting the scriptures. It was not the BJP that saved Palaniswami but the 122 MLAs who were lodged at Koovathur during the crisis."

"Palaniswami is lying; he is a bundle of lies," Dhinakaran further alleged.

He asserted that in the 2026 elections, the people of Tamil Nadu will decisively reject Palaniswami.

"There is no chance of AMMK ever forming an alliance with Edappadi," he added according to an official statement from the party.

According to him, Palaniswami has allied with the Central Government using the "Two Leaves" symbol and money power, but his vote share will shrink from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

"Edappadi has no right to speak about gratitude--it is like Satan chanting scripture. He is not a don. For every problem, Palaniswami himself is responsible. He is like a gooseberry in the palm of one's hand," Dhinakaran said

He also criticised Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu Chief Nainar Nagendran, saying, "Nagendran keeps changing his statements. I never said I would accept Palaniswami as Chief Ministerial candidate, and I never told Nagendran so."

Earlier on September 7, BJP chief Nainar Nagendran said that he is not responsible for AMMK quitting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while also saying he is ready to hold TTV Dhinakaran.

He said, "If those who share common views come together, the DMK will not be able to return to power. But Dhinakaran walked out of the alliance, and I cannot be held responsible for that. I am ready to approach them and hold talks for reconciliation."