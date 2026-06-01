Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay Debunks Horse-Trading Charges, Slams DMK's 'Family Politics' and AIADMK Collusion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday strongly rejected accusations of horse-trading, turning his fire instead on both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Addressing a massive gathering, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader accused the two traditional Dravidian powerhouses of secretly colluding to grab power in the state.

Despite hitting out at both rivals, Vijay made it clear that he views the current political landscape as a two-horse race. He declared that the real battle in Tamil Nadu is now strictly between the TVK and the DMK, accusing the ruling party's leadership of promoting "family politics." As for the AIADMK, the Chief Minister dismissed them entirely, calling the party a "spent force" with no real future left in state politics.

No Compromise on State Rights and Secularism

Speaking at his first major rally in Tiruchirappalli since taking the oath of office as Tamil Nadu’s ninth Chief Minister, Vijay argued that the DMK's constant opposition would only end up benefiting the TVK. He promised the crowd that his government would remain unyielding when it comes to defending the state's autonomy and its secular fabric.

"There will never be any wavering like Mr Stalin's. There can be no compromise on the principle of secularism," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister declared. "We will never give up the rights of the State. We will never surrender our rights over river waters. We will never, under any circumstances, compromise on social justice, equal justice, and equality."

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Serving as the State's 'First Sewak'

Vijay emphasized that the TVK administration belongs to every single citizen, explaining that the people of Tamil Nadu have chosen him to be their Chief Minister and "first Sewak" (servant). He assured the public that his entry into politics was not an attempt to mislead or deceive anyone with empty rhetoric, but rather a genuine commitment to work for ordinary citizens. On that front, he stated, there is absolutely no "question or ambiguity."

The Chief Minister also took a moment to address public curiosity regarding his choice of attire, specifically questioning why he should not wear a suit. He explained that the two colors of his clothing represent the two sides of the human mind, noting that he prefers to avoid dressing in flashy colors.

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"Many people are talking about me wearing a coat. Why? Aren’t we allowed to wear a coat and a suit? Should only those in power and the dominant forces be the ones wearing coats and suits?" Vijay asked.

The Road to the Chief Minister's Office