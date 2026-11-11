Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay To Chair Key TVK Meeting Today Amid Cases of Misconduct By Party MLAs
The meeting, to be jointly led by CM Vijay and TVK General Secretary N. Anand, comes in the wake of recent allegations of misconduct involving party legislators. According to reports, firm directives will be issued to MLAs on maintaining discipline. All TVK MLAs have been directed to attend it.
- India News
- 2 min read
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Joseph Vijay is scheduled to preside over a crucial party meeting today, with all TVK MLAs directed to attend.
The consultative session, to be jointly led by Chief Minister Vijay and TVK General Secretary N. Anand, comes in the wake of recent allegations of misconduct involving party legislators. According to reports, firm directives will be issued to MLAs on maintaining discipline and appropriately managing such situations.
The meeting follows claims that TVK MLA Arul Vignesh sent inappropriate messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector. On Tuesday, Vignesh rejected the allegations levelled by DMK MP Kanimozhi, describing them as baseless rumours and accusing her of resorting to “dirty politics.”
Vignesh maintained that he had committed no wrongdoing. He questioned how any such incident could have occurred at the Collector’s residence, which is secured by personnel and monitored by CCTV cameras.
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“Everyone came to know of the rumours. I am clearly saying that I have not done anything. Rumours are rumours. It is not true,” he stated.
In a separate incident, a man has alleged assault by Tamil Nadu Deputy Speaker Ravishankar. The complainant, Karthik Kumar, a resident of Kannabiran Colony in Thuraiyur, Tiruchirappalli district, was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchirappalli. He claimed he was threatened and coerced into recording a video denying the assault.
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According to Kumar, he had repeatedly approached the municipal administration over the lack of basic amenities in his locality without any resolution. When he sought the Deputy Speaker’s intervention, Ravishankar allegedly exited his vehicle, used abusive language, assaulted and kicked him, and drove him away.
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