Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders Raising of Upper Age Limit for Government Jobs by 5 Years

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday ordered a five-year increase in the upper age limit for direct recruitment to government services, providing relief to thousands of job aspirants who were nearing or had crossed the existing age limit.

According to an official press release, the revised age limit will be applicable over and above the existing limits prescribed under the rules and will be in addition to the age relaxations already available to candidates belonging to reserved categories, including Backward Classes (BC), Backward Classes (Muslims) [BC(M)], Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities (MBC & DNC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and destitute widows.

The Chief Minister took the decision in response to requests from government job aspirants and directed that the upper age limit for direct recruitment to government services be increased by five years beyond the existing provisions.

As per the revised norms, for Group-I posts, the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the General category has been increased from 32 to 37 years, while for reserved categories, it has been raised from 37 to 42 years.

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For Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the upper age limit in the General category has been increased from 42 to 47 years, while for reserved category candidates, it has been raised from 47 to 52 years.

For Group-II and Group-II-A posts, the upper age limit for General category candidates has been increased from 30 to 35 years. There will be no upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

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For PwD candidates applying under Group-II and Group-II-A, the upper age limit for the General category has been increased from 40 to 45 years, while reserved category candidates will continue to have no upper age limit, as per the release.

For Group-IV posts, candidates possessing higher educational qualifications will have no upper age limit.

In the case of Group-IV candidates without higher qualifications, the upper age limit for the General category has been increased from 30 to 35 years. For candidates belonging to BC, BC(M), MBC and DNC categories, it has been raised from 32 to 37 years.

For PwD candidates in this category, the upper age limit for the General category has been increased from 40 to 45 years, while for reserved category candidates, it has been raised from 42 to 47 years.

Additionally, for candidates belonging to SC, ST and destitute widow categories, the upper age limit has been increased from 35 to 40 years. For PwD candidates in these categories, it has been raised from 45 to 50 years.

The revised upper age limits will remain in force for a period of five years, with effect from October 30, 2026, the press release stated.