Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Urges Centre To Reject Karnataka's Mekedatu Project; Passes Resolution In Assembly

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution strongly opposing Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery River, urging the Centre not to grant any technical or environmental clearances for the project and calling for all legal measures to safeguard the state's water rights.

Moving the resolution in the Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay stressed that water is a vital resource and uninterrupted water supply is the collective responsibility of all political parties. Appealing for unity, he urged members across party lines to support the resolution in the interest of the state's farmers and people.

Without naming anyone, Vijay said all political parties should stand together to protect Tamil Nadu's interests, adding that the issue transcends political differences and concerns the livelihood of millions dependent on Cauvery waters.

Launching a sharp attack on the Karnataka government, the Chief Minister alleged that it was pushing ahead with the Mekedatu dam project despite the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court's judgment on water sharing.

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"The Karnataka government, which did not heed the orders of the Supreme Court or the High Court, is now making efforts to build the Mekedatu dam. We stand united in opposing this move and request the Centre to stop Karnataka's plan, which will adversely affect Tamil Nadu. We will also pursue all legal remedies against both the Centre and Karnataka if necessary," Vijay said.

The resolution stated that Karnataka was attempting to construct the dam without respecting the Cauvery Tribunal's final award of February 5, 2007, the Supreme Court's judgment of February 16, 2018, obtaining the consent of the basin states, or securing approval from the Union government.

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The Assembly urged the Centre not to grant technical, environmental or any other approvals to the Mekedatu project, arguing that the Cauvery basin has already been declared a deficit basin and its waters have been fully allocated among the riparian states. It asserted that no new project or additional utilisation of water can be undertaken in the basin without the consent of all concerned states and approval from the Union government.

The resolution also appealed to the Central Water Commission not to consider or approve Karnataka's detailed project report for the proposed dam.

Further, the Assembly unanimously expressed its support for all steps being taken by the Tamil Nadu government to prevent the construction of the Mekedatu dam and protect the interests of farmers in the state.

Congress minister Rajesh Kumar extended his party's support to the resolution, stating that the Tamil Nadu Congress would stand firmly to protect the state's water rights and ensure uninterrupted water supply for its people.